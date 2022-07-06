News Desk

SHC restrains police from acting against cattle waste shifting

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday restrained police from illegal action against shifting of cattle waste outside the city.

A high court bench was hearing a petition filed by dumper owners against police harassment over shifting of waste from cattle sheds at Gadap to outside the city.

The bench observed that shifting of the animal waste is not an unlawful act, the police has no right to interfere in the business.

“We shift the waste and garbage out of the city and return back with carrying clay,” petitioner Peer Mohammad Gabol told the court.

“Police demands extortion (monthly),” Ahmed Ali Shah advocate told the court. “Animals will suffer from diseases if the garbage and the waste will not be removed from the cattle sheds,” the lawyer further said.

“Police inquiry has proved that dumper owners have not been involved in any unlawful practice,” according to the petition.

“The dumpers movement can be an issue of the heavy traffic on roads,” government counsel said. “Will they fly the dumpers into helicopters,” Justice Iqbal Kalhoro questioned.

“Why you are preventing, when removal of waste from cattle sheds is necessary for hygienic environment,” the bench asked.

