Shehroz Kashif becomes youngest climber to summit Nanga Parbat

ISLAMABAD – Mountaineer Shehroz Kashif made the nation proud when on Tuesday he summited Nanga Parbat (8,126m), becoming the youngest climber to scale the world’s ninth highest mountain. The 20-year-old Shehroz, who is also known as the Broad Boy, has now ascended eight mountains above 8,000 metres. He was accompanied by Fazal Ali from Shimshal. The mountaineer, who aims to reach atop the world’s all 14 peaks of above 8,000 metres, took to Twitter to announce his feat stating that he had summited Nanga Parbat at 8:45 am on Tuesday. The Lahore-born climber became the world’s youngest mountaineer to ascend K2 on July 27 last year. He also became the youngest Pakistani to scale Everest on May 11 the same year. “Congratulations, Shehroz Kashif. We are proud of you. You made another world record by scaling the Nanga Parbat,” Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said in a statement. “Our prayers and support for you. May Allah Almighty help you achieve your target to become the youngest in the world to climb 14 peaks above 8,000 metres,” he added. Only 44 people in history have summited all the 14 peaks.