Sherry urges people to avoid unnecessary travel as rains claim 77 lives

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said that the current monsoon rains have claimed seventy seven lives and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said this indeed is a national tragedy and said the most number of thirty nine deaths have been reported in Balochistan.

The Minister for Climate Change said National Disaster Management Authority has prepared national monsoon contingency plan. She said the provinces, districts and the people have to stay alert to reduce causalities as a result of monsoon rains.

