Shuttle service to cattle markets opens in Khanewal dist

KHANEWAL – The district administration on Tuesday has started free shuttle service for citizens to offer them access to cattle markets established outside the city areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, presiding over a meeting, said the local government, officers of health and other departments should review arrangements for upcoming Eid-Ul-Azha.

He said the strict action would be taken against the illegal cattle markets in the city areas. He said the holidays of district administration, health and other departments have been cancelled in order to ensure maximum facilities for masses during Eid Holidays.

The DC directed administrators of local government to prepare a comprehensive plan for best cleanliness arrangements and set up control room for this purpose.

He said that maximum facilities were being offered to citizens at cattle markets, adding that face mask has been declared compulsory under preventive measures against coronavirus.

He maintained that the strict monitoring of ailing animals was being ensured and said that the concerned livestock officers would stand responsible in case of entry of ailing animal in the district.

He warned transporters to avoid overcharging citizens otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them and added that ban has also been imposed on swings at parks during the Eid holidays.