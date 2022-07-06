Significant progress in corruption case against Farah Gogi

Significant progress has been made in the investigation of corruption case against Farah Gogi, a friend of Bushra Bibi.

A spokesman for Anti-Corruption Punjab said that the record of Farah Gogi’s construction company has been sought from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The record of Farah Gogi’s housing society was also sought.

An anti-corruption spokesman said that investigations were underway into the development of Gujranwala Housing Society.

