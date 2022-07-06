Staff Reporter

Sindh assembly’s roof leaks after heavy rain

KARACHI- Soon after the rain started in the metropolis, the roof of the Sindh Assembly began to leak with water splashing to the lobby.  The roof of the Sindh Assembly began to leak after heavy rainfall witnessed in Karachi. The PPP-led Sindh government came under fire after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi shared the video of the leakage on Twitter. In the video, MPs could be heard expressing their concerns that the ceiling might collapse due to the leakage. Expressing their concerns, PTI MPAs Shahzad Qureshi, Khurram Sher Zaman, and Saeed Afridi said that 10 minutes rain has submerged the red zone of Karachi, which also includes the Chief Minister’s House and Sindh Assembly building. Shahzad Qureshi alleged that the Sindh government has wasted millions of rupees as the assembly hall has been flooded with rainwater.

