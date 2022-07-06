News Desk

Sindh govt announces Eid holidays

Sindh government has notified holidays during Eidul Azha, following the footsteps of the federal government that announced a five-day holiday.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, there will be Eid holidays in the province from July 08 to July 12.

The federal government has notified five-day Eid ul Adha holidays in the country, contrary to a proposal from the cabinet division that suggested a three-day holiday.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Eid ul Adha holidays will be from July 08 to July 12.

Previously, the Cabinet Division sent the summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get his approval for the holiday at the Eid ul Adha festival.

The Cabinet Division has suggested observing the Eid ul Adha holidays for three days from July 10 to 12. The summary was sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for its final approval.

Eid ul Adha festival will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Headlines

Developing Balochistan a joint responsibility: PM

National

Death toll in rains reaches 77 in country

National

Sana justifies audio taping to dig out crime

National

Pakistan, US agree to engage with Afghan Taliban govt

National

Law to take its course on Imran ‘corruption’

National

Imran claims PTI will win all 20 seats in Punjab by-election

National

SC rejects RO’s objections on PTI petition against NAB laws

National

Over one million Muslims move to Mina to perform Hajj rituals

National

PPP to support PML-N in Punjab by-polls: Kaira

National

LHC orders anti-corruption agents to release Haleem Adil

1 of 8,538

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More