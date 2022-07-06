Sindh govt announces Eid holidays

Sindh government has notified holidays during Eidul Azha, following the footsteps of the federal government that announced a five-day holiday.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, there will be Eid holidays in the province from July 08 to July 12.

The federal government has notified five-day Eid ul Adha holidays in the country, contrary to a proposal from the cabinet division that suggested a three-day holiday.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Eid ul Adha holidays will be from July 08 to July 12.

Previously, the Cabinet Division sent the summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get his approval for the holiday at the Eid ul Adha festival.

The Cabinet Division has suggested observing the Eid ul Adha holidays for three days from July 10 to 12. The summary was sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for its final approval.

Eid ul Adha festival will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.