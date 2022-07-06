Staff Reporter

SSWMB declares emergency in wake of rain forecast

KARACHI-Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB)Managing Director Zubair Ahmed Channa on Tuesday said that emergency would remain in force in the wake of expected rains and arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.  He said that SSWMB had been deployed staffers for drainage of water from the roads after the rain on Tuesday, said a statement. The drainage work was carried out in a timely manner while the SSWMB’s staff would be deployed in shifts to respond public complaints.  Zubair Channa has said that the private companies and concerned staff should not be negligent and pick up garbage in time. In addition, the work of drainage of water through de-watering machines will continue and all the staff will be present in the field. It was also directed to ensure timely redressal of the complaints received from the citizens. Teams are mobilized to provide relief to the citizens.

The public is urged to register their complaints through the Complaints Centers Head Office’s WhatsApp no. 03181030851, Landline No. 99333702 and Complaints App (SSWMB Complaints Karachi).

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

MPs’ body on national security allows govt for talks with TTP

Islamabad

ECP summons Punjab CM for violating code of conduct

Islamabad

Imran threatens to ‘spill the beans’ if pushed to the wall

Islamabad

ECP bars PM from opening water scheme in Thatta

National

Tough contest expected between PTI, PML-N

National

Pakistan, Turkey will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

Islamabad

Centre issues ‘fresh guidelines’ as Covid cases rise ahead of Eid

Islamabad

Flood alerts issued amid more monsoon rain forecast

Islamabad

PM lauds rescue teams for saving children stranded in flooded Korang Nullah

Karachi

Babar Ghauri remanded into police custody for 7 days

1 of 1,451

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More