Top-seeded Djokovic comes from 2 sets down to advance at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic came from two sets down Tuesday to defeat Jannik Sinner and advance to his 11th Wimbledon semifinal.

The World No. 1 tennis player defeated his Italian opponent 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Center Court.

The Serbian star will take on British Cameron Norrie who beat Belgian David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, German Tatjana Maria defeated her compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to qualify for the women’s semifinals.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur also advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Maria and Jabeur will face off in the semifinals.

