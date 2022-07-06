Traffic police issued 3,025 fine tickets over traffic signals violation in June

ISLAMABAD – Traffic police issued 3,025 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during last one month, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During last one month, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 3,025 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals.

Efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. Traffic police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

Police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.