UK resumes visa service in Pakistan after Covid

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Turner Christian yesterday announced resuming visa service for people of Pakistan after Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

In his video message on Twitter, the High Commissioner said anyone from Pakistan who wanted to travel to the UK this summer, should apply for a visa as early as possible and allow at least six weeks “from the day you submit your biometrics.”

“I am delighted many students are also planning to go to the UK, but the message is the same. Please apply for your visa as early as possible. I am sorry again for the frustration,” he added.

The envoy further said: “Our people-to-people links are at the core of our UK Pak-Dosti (friendship) with around half a million visits taking place between the UK and Pakistan every year.”

Last month, an improved and well-facilitated British Visa Centre was inaugurated by the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner in Karachi.

Christian Turner urges Pakistanis to apply as soon as possible

The British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis and Deputy Head of Mission Karachi Martin Dawson were also present on the occasion. During the inaugural ribbon cutting, plaque installation, speeches and visit to the Centre, Turner said, “at least 500,000 people travel between the UK and Pakistan annually and we want to deepen these ties.” He said that the Gerry’s Centre is expected to enhance the customer experience for the travellers.

The envoy said the new and improved Visa Application Centre offers a range of services to choose from. Applicants can take advantage of the self-service facility, and get assistance in filling out their application.

Behind this Visa Centre is an innovative concept, an attempt to make the journey of a visa applicant comfortable and enjoyable.