Wildlife Management Board raids bird shop, seizes several wild birds

ISLAMABAD – Rescue team of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board raided Alpha Bird Shop, Islamabad in sector E-11 where illegal purchase and sale of birds was going on.

According to officials, the birds rescued during the raid included six chakurs, seven rosary ring parakeets and a gray franklin. All the birds have been kept in the Marghzar Rescue Center. Completely healthy birds will be released into their natural habitat while birds in need of any kind of treatment will be released after full care, they said. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on the complaint of a citizen has also seized three rare turtles. As Islamabad is a wildlife sanctuary, therefore, sale and purchase of wildlife is strictly banned including hunting, under the Protection Ordinance 1979.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has appealed to the public to inform the IWMB about the illegal sale and purchase of wildlife.