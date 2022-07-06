Woman loses life at PIMS allegedly due to expired medicine, doctor’s negligence

Islamabad – Use of expired medicines and negligence of a doctor reportedly cost the life of Shah Taj, 27, after delivery at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday. While talking to this scribe, brother of the deceased alleged that her sister lost her life after delivery due to expired medicine as well as negligence by the doctor in taking her procedural care. “On Wednesday night, Muhammad Umar Lodhi, 32, took her sister to PIMS for her delivery, where doctors shifted her to OT and started her operation at 5am. She was shifted back to the ward at 8:30am after which nobody was present there in the ward to take care of her,” Lodhi told the scribe adding that neither any doctor nor nurses came for any post-surgery checkup. Elaborating further, Lodhi added that a few hours later the patient started having severe headache and dizziness followed by vomiting. Doctors declared her condition serious and asked for some tests including a CT scan. After tests, they shifted Shah Taj to surgical ICU and put her on a ventilator, despite the fact that she had already reportedly expired. “They tried to dramatise the situation just to hide their negligence,” Lodhi claimed. “There were three other patients who had the same symptoms after their delivery procedures and all are still under-treatment at PIMS in critical condition,” Lodhi went on adding. Dr Hashim Raza, Managing Director PIMS, when contacted was of the view that in the four patients, the unusual post-delivery symptoms were noticed within a time period of one week. However, the hospital authorities have formed a five-member committee headed by Dr. Waqar from the department of surgery to further investigate the issue. Dr Raza further informed that the committee held its first meeting yesterday and after detailed investigations, it will submit its findings within two days. Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel also took notice of the incident.