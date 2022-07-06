YouTube in India bans short film on HR abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD – Keeping up its prac­tice of gagging freedom of expression, the In­dian government has persuaded YouTube to ban a nine-plus min­ute short film “Anthem for Kashmir” in India which highlighted the enforced disappearanc­es and fake encounters in India Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK).

A product of award-winning doc­umentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and Sandeep Ravindranath, and Carnatic singer T.M. Krishna, the short film was released on May 12. It coincided with the 1,000 days of the abro­gation of Article 370 on May 1, which revoked the special status of the occupied territory.

However, following the legal complaint by the Government of In­dia, the video stream­ing platform has geo-blocked the short film for the viewers in India.

A letter from YouTube Legal Support Team sent to Sandeep Ravin­dranath said they have received a notice from the Indian government seeking blocking of the video. Expressing their inability to share the communication from the Indian government, the YouTube letter said this was since the notice itself is confidential.

Talking to the Indi­an media, Sandeep said

that he found it ironical that a “nuclear-armed state is ruffed by a few minutes of video clips and the power of the pen… There is a pattern in the recent government crackdown on me­dia persons, intellectuals and social activists. The underly­ing objective is to silence voic­es that question its unilateral discourses on key issues per­taining to politics, policy-mak­ing, governance and essentially the structure and ethics of the state.”

He said the clampdown in Kashmir in the aftermath of Au­gust 5, 2019 had motivated him to chronicle the human rights violations in the valley.

Sandeep Ravindranath said the aim, and the motivation were to also try and portray the truth of today’s Kashmir.

The Federation of Film Soci­eties of India (FFSI), Kerala Re­gion has condemned the ban on short film.

“The film opens a window into the real status of Kashmir. The film portrays the silent cries of Kashmir’s border villages where the Armed Forces Spe­cial Powers Act is in force,” FFSI President Chelavoor Venu was quoted as saying by an Indian newspaper.

The short film has visual ref­erences on forced disappear­ances and military oppression and is accompanied by a Tamil protest rock track.

Through the short film, the filmmaker tried to contradict the popularity of the movies like The Kashmir Files, which had been widely criticised for try­ing to villainise Muslims in the IIOJK. “I have Kashmiri friends, it was a hard time. I was not able to get in touch with them as communication was affect­ed at the time. More than that, even if I did not have Kashmi­ri friends… It is about a people struggling,” he added. He said the filming was not easy, given the situation (restrictions) in the Valley and the pandemic