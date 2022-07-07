4 die as rain lashes parts of Port city

KARACHI – At least four people have lost their lives after being electrocuted in Karachi during various rain-related incidents. As per well-informed rescue sources, a man named Imran was pronounced dead due to electric shock in Karachi’s Azam Basti area.

Abdullah also lost his life after electrocution in his home in Qasba Mianwali Colony, while a 14-year-old Iman lost her life in Malir after a wall of her house fell on her. Four years old Bilquis was the fourth casualty reported in the metropolis. The minor girl was electrocuted to death in Landhi’s Daud Chalii.

On Wednesday morning, heavy showers lashed several areas of Karachi. The areas including Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Lyari, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Godhra and other localities received heavy rain.

On the other hand, power has not been restored after rain stopped. While drainage system was badly failed in the city. Roads and low-lying areas were inundated. Citizens of the city are also facing problems due to the poor planning of the authorities. Due to the rain, railway track in Karachi has been blocked. Trains from Sargodha, Multan and Rawalpindi have been stopped after the rain water flooded the tracks.

Meanwhile, the Karachi administration’s preparations to deal with rain-related issues were exposed after Tuesday’s monsoon showers, which left all the major thoroughfares and other roads inundated.

Different areas continued to receive moderate to heavy showers under the influence of an active monsoon system that is causing heavy rains all over the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which forecast more intermittent showers on Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow).

“Monsoon currents are penetrating in the country, and under their influence many cities and towns in Sindh received moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday. Karachi also received light to moderate showers, while some areas, including DHA, received some heavy falls,” said Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz. PMD officials said rain started in different city areas in the afternoon, and this time the areas that had not received any significant amount of rain, such as DHA, Saddar, the PAF’s Masroor and Faisal bases, and Keamari, also received light to moderate showers, causing an accumulation of water on different thoroughfares and arteries. Some areas, including the suburbs, which had received heavy showers a day earlier, only received drizzle or trace rain, said the officials, adding that the downpour played havoc with the traffic, power and sewerage systems.

PMD officials said DHA Phase-II had received the maximum amount of rain (43.2mm), followed by the PAF Base Masroor (33mm), the PAF Base Faisal (23.3mm), Keamari (12.4mm) and Nazimabad (12mm).

PMD officials warned that under the influence of the prevailing weather system, rain with wind and thunder showers with isolated heavy falls are expected in different areas of the city for two more days.

Rain exposes Karachi administration’s ‘emergency preparations’