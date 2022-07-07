APP

43 dengue suspects registered at Rawalpindi hospitals

RAWALPINDI – As many as 43 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district’s health facilities during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that Holy Family Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujjar Khan had registered eight suspects, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, (THQ) Kalar Syeda six, THQ, Murree and Taxila five each, THQ, Kahuta four while three cases were registered with THQ, Kotli Sattian and District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi and one with Benazir Bhutto Hospital. Dr Sajjad informed that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,647,490 houses and found dengue larvae at 8,519 homes. Likewise, 597 teams during outdoor administration inspected 1,472,538 spots and detected larvae at 894 places.

In addition, he updated that the district health authority had registered 80 FIRs, sealed 92 premises, challaned 329, issued notices to 1,525 and imposed a fine of Rs298,500 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district. The health officer said a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to control dengue spread. Dr Sajjad called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove rain water to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

Lahore

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

Karachi

Operation underway to rescue 10 miners trapped in flooded coal pit

Karachi

Rangers organise medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

Karachi

KU announces results of law degrees

Karachi

Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed’s call records from April 15-19

Karachi

4 die as rain lashes parts of Port city

Karachi

Infrastructure development of three more parks to be done in next two months: Wahab

1 of 2,983

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More