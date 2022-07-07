8 coal miners feared dead in Thatta flooding

KARACHI – At least eight coal miners are feared dead due to flooding in a coal mine in Jhimpir, Thatta amid heavy monsoon rains late Tuesday night. Thatta Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri said that none of the bodies could be retrieved till 4pm on Wednesday due to accumulation of flood water inside the coal mine. He said the district administration had deployed six pumping machines to drain the coal mine, but in vain. The coal mine, located around 8kms from Meting railway station in Thatta district, was deluged when water entered the mine while workers were still inside.