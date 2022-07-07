Our Staff Reporter

Asad enters Kamran Steel Punjab Jr Tennis quarters

LAHORE – Rising star Asad Zaman entered the final of the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 after outpacing Hamza Jawad 6-1 in the boys U-18 semifinals here at PLTA Courts on Wednesday.
Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills was up against Hamza Jawad in the boys U-18 semifinal. Asad dominated the match right from the word go and didn’t allow his opponent to play freely, thus winning the crucial match with utmost ease with a score of 6-1. Asad thanked coach Rashid Malik for training and coaching him so hard that his efforts have started bearing fruit in shape of national titles one after another.
“I am also grateful to Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Mr. Tariq Zaman for sponsoring me as without sponsorship, it is impossible for players like us from lower middle class to even think about playing this expensive game while representing Pakistan at international circuit is a far cry. But thanks to Mr. Tariq Zaman, who has assured me his all-out support, due to which I am now working harder and thinking about doing well in ATF and ITF events and win laurels for my country,” he asserted.
Earlier, in boys U-16 semifinal, Kashan Tariq beat Aized Khalil 7-6. In boys U-14 quarterfinal, Eesa Bilal beat Ibrahim Sufi 6-0. In boys/girls U-12 quarterfinal, Aalay Husnain beat Romail Shahid 6-1. In boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Hassan Alam 6-0 and Zayd Ahmad beat Aized Siraj 6-1.

