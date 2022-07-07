Our Staff Reporter

ATM, mobile bank service provided at Model Cattle Market

FAISALABAD – The district administration has installed an ATM and mobile bank service at Model Cattle Market, Niamuana to facilitate buyers and sellers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. DC Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf said that excellent arrangements were being ensured in the cattle markets throughout the district. He said that mobile bank service had been provided for the first time at cattle market which was facilitating the sellers and buyers.  Meanwhile, the district administration has provided free shuttle service to the people from railway station to Model Cattle Market Niamuana and Cattle Market Khanuana.

37,000 sacrificial animals

sprayed against tick attack

The livestock department sprayed over 37,000 sacrificial animals against tick attack in cattle markets in division during the last five days. Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali said that veterinary dispensaries were completely functional in cattle markets where veterinary doctors and staff were performing duties round-the-clock.

 

He said 21,245 animals had been sprayed against tick and 615 others were treated, adding that strict monitoring was underway at entry points and check posts to control Lumpy skin disease.

 

 

