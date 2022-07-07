BISE Sargodha changes intermediate part-1 exams schedule

SARGODHA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has changed a schedule for intermediate examination Part 1, 2022, due to Eid–ul-Azha and by-elections. According to Controller Examination Raiz Qadeer Bhatti, papers of History of Islam, History of Pakistan, History of Modern World, Islamic History and Culture, History of Islam-e-Hind would be held on 29-07-2022 while paper of Geographic would be taken on 29-07-2022. Qadeer Bhatti said paper of Civics and Philosophy would be held on 27-07-2022 while English papers for the first group and second group would be held on 28-07-2022.