Blue, green line buses, contracts will not tolerate corruption: PM

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the inauguration of Blue and Green Line service is being launched in view of the difficulties faced by the people. The people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are about to benefit from another transport facility.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Green Line and Blue Line service, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Green Line and Blue Line is a great service to the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The nation of 4 years delay of this facility asks us questions.

This facility was finally launched.

Thank you to those who completed the projects.

Ensure issuance of one card for the entire route and free green and blue line service for one month.

Shahbaz Sharif said that oil prices have come down globally, we pray that oil prices come down soon. Oil and gas worth 30 30 billion are imported.

We have not done anything good for the country for 75 years but some governments have done well.

