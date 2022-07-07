Citizens all set to welcome eco-friendly electric feeder buses

ISLAMABAD – Citizens from various walks of life on Wednesday hailed the timely initiative of the incumbent government for expanding the network of eco-friendly buses in Islamabad where Capital Development Authority was giving final touches to arrangements for the inaugural ceremony for Green and Blue Lines.

The initiative of Blue and Green Line metro bus service would be helpful in providing transport facility to public as well as overcoming the air pollution, citizens said.

A student said that Islamabad was the capital of the country, but it was still without a respectable public transport facility on its major routes except for metro bus service but after the arrival of eco-friendly buses, the travellers would get smooth and quality transport facility.

An official of Metro bus service commented the blue line service would operate from Korang Bridge Expressway to Faizabad metro bus stop, while the green line would operate from Bhara Kahu to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) stop.

New electric metro bus service would offer multiple connectivity linking all four corners of the city, said a motorist, adding it would not only help resolve traffic and environmental issues but would also introduce a new trend in public travel. Eco-friendly bus service in capital was the need of hour which would provide cheap rate and comfortable transport facility to citizens of twin cities, said another commuter.

Another citizen said that they were ready to welcome eco-friendly modern buses in the capital and added that comfortable public buses with subsidised fares would control air pollution effectively.

According to CDA spokesman Rana Shakeel Asghar, the department was trying its best to provide cheaper and comfortable transportation to the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, the Peshawar Morr to Airport route was operationalised in one week.

Moreover, CDA was working on feeder routes and planning to launch the shuttle services from the villages to the terminals, he added.