Agencies

CM aide visits Kalat to inspect rain situation

QUETTA – Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove reached Kalat to review situation in the wake of recent rains, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made for dewatering of flood water from low lying areas and urban areas of Kalat city and rescuing people stranded in the flood, he directed the authorities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure deployment of personnel and dispatching heavy machinery to the affected areas.

The government of Balochistan was standing shoulder to shoulder with the people during adversity, said he, adding that in order to expedite rescue and relief activities, leaves already sanctioned in favour of the officers and officials of district Kalat had already been cancelled, said langove. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kalat, on the occasion, briefed Langove about the situation caused in the wake of rain.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

Lahore

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

Karachi

Operation underway to rescue 10 miners trapped in flooded coal pit

Karachi

Rangers organise medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

Karachi

KU announces results of law degrees

Karachi

Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed’s call records from April 15-19

Karachi

4 die as rain lashes parts of Port city

Karachi

Infrastructure development of three more parks to be done in next two months: Wahab

1 of 1,458

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More