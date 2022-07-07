CM aide visits Kalat to inspect rain situation

QUETTA – Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove reached Kalat to review situation in the wake of recent rains, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made for dewatering of flood water from low lying areas and urban areas of Kalat city and rescuing people stranded in the flood, he directed the authorities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure deployment of personnel and dispatching heavy machinery to the affected areas.

The government of Balochistan was standing shoulder to shoulder with the people during adversity, said he, adding that in order to expedite rescue and relief activities, leaves already sanctioned in favour of the officers and officials of district Kalat had already been cancelled, said langove. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kalat, on the occasion, briefed Langove about the situation caused in the wake of rain.