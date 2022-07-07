INP

CMEC improving Pak traditional forming outlook

ISLAMABAD – There is a great potential in expanding the value chain of agricultural products in Pakistan. If the country brings average crop yield at par with that of the world, Pakistani farmers can generate additional revenue, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.
In this regard, China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) is playing a vital role in helping Pakistan change its traditional agricultural outlook and embrace mechanization and agricultural technologies for crop yield improvement.
Dai Bao, Leader of the Agriculture Project of CMEC in Pakistan, recently held a meeting with senior PPP leader and ex-Senator Sehar Kamran and discussed innovative farming and agriculture cooperation between China and Pakistan.
“We discussed corporate farming, mechanization of agriculture, agriculture technology innovation, potential fields between China and Pakistan, etc,” Dai told Gwadar Pro.
Both leaders agreed that there was a great potential for corporate farming in chilli, cotton, oil seeds and animal fodder.
In fact, CMEC has succeeded in establishing six model farms under the Pakistan-China Red Chilli Contract Farming Project in Punjab and northern Sindh.
With nearly two years of operation, the farms are expected to produce an estimated 700 tons of dried chilli. Besides, the chilli project has brought about 1000 jobs and training opportunities for 200 local technicians.

