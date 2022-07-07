Our Staff Reporter

Crackdown against profiteers ordered

KHANEWAL – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed on Wednesday directed price control magistrates to launch a special crackdown against profiteers in order to prevent price hike before Eid-ul-Azha. Presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates, the deputy commissioner said that duty roster of price control magistrates has been issued. He said that crackdown would continue till Saturday in order to prevent price hike of basic commodities. He directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against the profiteers and continue crackdown during Eid holidays also.

The DC said that no one would be allowed to charge extra prices of commodities from citizens and added that district administration striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

 

