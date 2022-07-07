Developing Balochistan a joint responsibility: PM

ISLAMABAD – Federal government has ordered an inquiry into criminal delay in the Gwadar Breakwater project by the previous government of PTI and directed the PM inspection commission to hold urgent inquiry into it with submission of a report to the PM office within a week.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while issuing inquiry orders, lamented how the PTI government ignored it despite availability of $445 million grant, $ 484 million soft loan and feasibility.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing development projects for Gwadar, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, progress and development of Gwadar would be reflective of progress of Pakistan and for this purpose, peace and stability and fast development of Balochistan in general and Gwadar in particular is the need of the hour.

He said that turning Balochistan’s backwardness into prosperity is our collective responsibility and the government’s mission. He criticised that from energy to infrastructure, every project under PTI suffered costly delays.

He said it is time for action as Gwadar is not just about infrastructural development but being part of CPEC, it has strategic, economic and political value.

Pm directed NHA to complete ongoing road and highway projects which could not be completed in the past and are overdue.

Balochistan chief secretary, federal secretary maritime affairs, China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) Pakistan and NHA chairman briefed the meeting about various ongoing projects in Balochistan.

Pm directed the chief secretary to ensure foolproof security to Chinese workers on various projects in Balochistan.

He also directed concerned authorities to overcome energy shortage in the city which is essential for its development.

Shehbaz orders probe into delay in Gwadar Breakwater project n Says govt to take parliament on board on accord with TTP n Directs for flour supply to KP people

Earlier, JUI-F senior leader Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haiderii called on the prime minister here.

During the meeting, the PM said that the Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be taken on board before reaching any final agreement with the banned TTP.

The overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

Adviser to PM Amir Muqam also called on the PM and apprised him about the problems being faced by KP people in getting wheat flour from Punjab. The PM directed the authorities concerned to ensure the required quantity of wheat flour to the province without any delay.

Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada also called on the Prime Minister and discussed with him the issues related to his Ministry of Human Rights.

He apprised the PM about the steps being taken to ensure the protection of the rights of common man in the country, particularly minorities.

PML-N AJK newly appointed President Shah Ghulam Qadir, SVP Mushtaq Minhas, and Secretary General of the party Ch Tariq Farooq, also called on the Prime Minister and discussed with him the poluitical situation in AJK including performance of the party.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the meeting.

The PM directed the party leaders to work hard in resolving the public issues. He also directed them to project the issue of Kashmir at all forums aimed at exposing Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJK.