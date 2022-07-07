Agencies

Distt admin distributes relief goods

QUETTA – District administration Quetta on Wednesday distributed relief good amongst flood affected families of eastern bypass area of the provincial capital.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Quetta, Shahaik Baloch, relief gears, including edible items, tents and blankets, were distributed amongst the flood affected families of eastern bypass area of Quetta by Farooq Abdullah, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Quetta city.

Talking to media, Farooq Abdullah, AC Quetta city on the occasion said that all out efforts would be made to dispatch relief gears to the flood affected areas of district Quetta.

