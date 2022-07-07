Staff Reporter

Dutch Ambassador visits National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE -Holland Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Wouter Plomp visited the National Hockey Stadium and SBP E-library on Tuesday evening. During his visit, Dutch Ambassador had meetings with Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) M Usman and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and discussed various measures for the promotion of hockey in Pakistan. Commissioner Lahore and DG Sports Punjab also presented souvenirs to the distinguished guest on this occasion. DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan, Olympians Khawaja Junaid, Tauqeer Dar, Junaid Chattha and SBP officers were also present there. Dutch Ambassador also played hockey with young players of Kh Junaid/SBP Academy at National Hockey Stadium and appreciated the enthusiasm and game skills of the budding players. Dutch Ambassador lauded the launching of the U-13 Hockey Tournament by Punjab government and Commissioner Lahore. “This tournament will play a key role in revival of hockey in Pakistan.” He also admired the efforts of Kh Junaid Hockey Academy for growth of hockey among youth. Mr. Wouter said National Hockey Stadium is a historic ground. “I’m feeling great to be here in the world’s largest and fantastic hockey stadium where Holland won the Hockey World Cup in 1990 beating Pakistan in the final,” he added.

