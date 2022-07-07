Staff Reporter

Ex-commissioner indicted in Ring Road scam

LAHORE – An anti-corruption court in Lahore Wednesday indicted former commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retired) Muhammad Mahmood and two others in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. The anti-corruption court judge conducted the proceedings, wherein former commissioner and two other accused appeared and got their attendance marked. The court framed charges against the accused during the proceedings. However, all the accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and opted to contest trial. The court directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to produce witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till July 14. The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused over their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority.

They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kilometres to 68 kms.

 

 

