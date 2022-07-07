Excise dept recovers over Rs2.70b tax across division in FY 2021-22

MULTAN – Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has recovered over Rs2.70b tax across the division during FY 2021-22 which is 700m more compared to FY 2020-21. According to official sources, the set target for Multan division was over Rs2.75b across its four districts, including Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. The recovery ratio remained 98pc. The tax recovery in FY 2020-21 was over Rs2.1b. Lodhran district stood on top with 131pc recovery ratio, Vehari on second with 109pc, Multan and Khanewal districts with 96 and 91pc remained third and fourth respectively, they said.

The Multan district tax recovery target for the FY 2021-22 was Rs2.1 billion while it recovered Rs1.93 billion which was 420 million more compared to FY 2020-21. The sources further said that the motor vehicle tax recovery remained 101 percent, property tax 93 percent, professional tax 97 percent, excise duty 125 percent, cotton fee 88 percent, highway property tax 492 percent and luxury house tax recovery stood 106 percent across the division. The Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) and inspectors under the supervision of the director excise achieved the set target, the sources concluded.

MWMC launches zero waste operation to make city garbage-free before Eid

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched ‘Zero Waste’ operation at all the urban union councils of Multan in order to make the city garbage-free before Eid. According to the Eid plan shared, the washing process of main city roads and chowks was also underway. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and CEO MWMC Ameer Hassan on Wednesday morning paid a visit to all four zones of the city and reviewed the washing activity at High Court Chowk, besides inspecting cleanliness in Walled City and on inner circular road. During his visit, he also met with the operational managers and workers in the field and lauded their services. Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Hassan said that Eid plan would be 100 percent successful due to the professional management and experienced workers of the company. He hoped that MWMC would demonstrate its capabilities to make Eid cleanliness plan a success and would earn a good name all over Punjab.

Meanwhile, MWMC, to make the monitoring of Eid-ul-Azha plan more effective, has assigned field duties to the officers and staff members posted at the company’s head office from July 8-12, during Eid holidays. The officers will check the working of machinery and manpower in their assigned areas. On the directions of CEO and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan, a notification has also been issued. The Chief Internal Auditor and the Manager IT will also supervise the control room established in company’s head office; whereas, Enforcement Manager Fahim Lodhi has also been given the responsibility of Manager Landfill Site to monitor the disposal of sacrificial animal offal from the temporary transfer station to landfill site.