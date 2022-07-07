Our Staff Reporter

FIA submits reply in Dania Malik case

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted its reply to a Karachi Court over a petition against Dania Malik, the third wife of PTI MNA and TV Host Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
A district and sessions judge heard a petition seeking action against Dania Malik for allegedly posting an indecent video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain on social media.
In its reply, the Federal Investigation Authority stated that the petitioners were not the affected individuals, while it has not received any application from Aamir Liaquat’s family. However, the FIA stated, posting indecent videos or photos of any individual on social media is a serious crime. “The FIA cybercrime wing can take action over the complaint. However, the petitioner does not meet the criteria of the affected party, while no evidence has been provided regarding the indecent video,” the FIA stated. The investigation authority has requested the court to reject the application. Meanwhile, the Sessions Court adjourned the hearing till July 14 and sought arguments on the FIA report at the next hearing.

