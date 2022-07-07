News Desk

Fitna Khan’s ego satisfied by snatching free electricity from masses: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while taking a dig at PTI chairman Imran Khan said that Fitna Khan satisfied his ego by snatching free electricity relief package from the poor masses of Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on July 7 suspended Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s free electricity relief package till the Punjab by-elections which will be held on July 17.

