Five additional judges of BHC swear in today

Five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday took oath of their new responsibility after the president approved the appointments on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice BHC Justice Naeem Akhtar to Advocate Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Advocate Gul Hassan Tareen, Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana and Sardar Ahmed Aleemi.

On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) under Article 175 (a) of the Constitution.

The appointments from the president were given on advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the recommendations of the judicial commission.

