Giving NRO to ‘thieves’ was aim of regime change: Mazari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that giving NRO to “thieves” (current rulers) was the aim of regime change.

While talking to media in Islamabad, Shireen Mazari said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was about to make Pakistan an independent and a sovereign nation.

She said that the impotred government has been rejected by the masses. She added that the current government has destroyed Pakistan’s economy in three months.

Shireen Mazari said that the only solution of these problems is announcing elections as soon as possible.

On the other hand, PTI leader of Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a statement that “flood of inflation” is badly affecting people while the masses are with Imran Khan.

The PTI leader further claimed that PTI will win the by polls of Punjab on July 17.