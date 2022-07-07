Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 per tola and was sold at Rs 143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 142,900, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs 122,600 against its sale at Rs 122,514 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs 112,383 against its sale at Rs112,304, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs 1303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $40 and was sold at $1763 against its sale at $1803, the association reported.