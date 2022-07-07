IG Punjab directs for uninterrupted flow of traffic in Murree during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi – Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday has said that during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the best arrangements should be made by using all available resources to facilitate tourists, ensure safety and uninterrupted flow of traffic in Murree.

He directed Murree Tourism Police personnel not to spare any effort for the service, guidance and security of the citizens.

IG Punjab tasked the Chief Traffic Officer to make best arrangements for traffic during Eid holidays and long weekends.

He directed that additional force should be deployed on highways and busy points in view of rush and deliberate negligence in traffic flow would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Appreciating the enthusiasm, he directed the Murree Tourism Police personnel to spare no effort to help and protect the tourists visiting Murree during the Eid holidays and provide all possible guidance and security especially to families.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that SOPs issued for entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented and supervisory officers should go out in the field during Eid holidays and monitor the traffic and security arrangements. In view of the monsoon season and heavy rains, preparations should be made to deal with any untoward situation and the police, in collaboration with the district administration, should make arrangements as per the advisory issued by the Meteorological Department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that additional police teams should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency so that the citizens who come for holidays do not face any problem.

He gave these instructions while giving instructions to Murree Police and Traffic Police officers on the occasion of inauguration of Patriata Police Cottage during his visit of Murree.

IG Punjab issued instructions to the officers at the newly constructed police cottage in Patriata regarding safety of tourists, traffic flow and administrative matters during the Eid holidays. He said that the supervisory officers should appear in the field during the Eid holidays and perform their duties of service and protection of the citizens as per the security plan formulated.

RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, Murree Tourism and other officers of Traffic Police were also present on the occasion.