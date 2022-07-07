IHC directs petitioner’s counsel to approach LHC

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s counsel to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against his arrest and disposed of his contempt of court petition against the police chiefs of Islamabad and Punjab.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition against the journalist’s arrest and observed that the matter was beyond the IHC’s jurisdiction since he was not arrested from Islamabad.

During the hearing, Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate the counsel for Imran Riaz adopted the stance that the arrest was made from within Islamabad territory despite the Islamabad police’s claim that the journalist was arrested from outside the boundaries of the federal capital.

The counsel informed the bench that Imran Riaz called him and told that he was at the Islamabad Toll Plaza and he was arrested from within the limits of Islamabad.

Justice Athar remarked that every court had its own jurisdiction and the LHC can take up this matter as the arrest did not fall under the authority of the IHC. He added that the court cannot conduct hearing of the matters occurring in Punjab and the IHC’s orders only barred from arresting the journalist from Islamabad.

The IHC Chief Justice maintained that the IHC would not give any observations in the case unless the LHC said that the arrest was made from the federal capital.

He further said that it was in the petitioner’s interest to approach the LHC and raise the question of jurisdiction there.

Hearing of journalist petition against arrest

Court observes matter beyond IHC’s jurisdiction

Previously, the IHC had issued orders to law enforcement authorities not to arrest Imran Riaz from Islamabad after he had filed petitions to avoid his arrest.

In his petition, the petitioner stated that he was arrested by the respondents from the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad in violation of the order passed by this court. He argued that the act of the respondents, by no stretch of imagination, can be termed as a bonafide act in performance of official duty rather it is an act whereby a disregard has been shown to the order of this august court.

He contended, “The respondents brought the authority of this august court and administration of law into disrespect. Their act also tantamount to obstruct, interrupt and prejudice the process of law. The act of the respondents is tainted with malafide to lower the authority of this august court.”

He prayed that the respondents may be summoned in person, contempt of court proceedings may very amiably be initiated and all the respondents be penalised for committing deliberate, intentional and wilful contempt of this august court.