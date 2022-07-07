News Desk

Imran claims PTI will win all 20 seats in Punjab by-election

CHICHAWATNI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Wednesday claimed that his party will win all the 20 seats in the upcoming by-elections to be held in the Punjab province on July 17.

He said that the PTI will defeat all opponents despite their unity. He also alleged that the PML-N was getting the support of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We will win all 20 seats in the by-elections,” Imran Khan said while addressing a public gathering here.

He went on to say that the ‘imported’ government had become so unpopular that even if they get the support of the ‘umpires’, they will not be able to win.

 

He said that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were taking their turns in the government for the last 30 years but despite all their experience they have broken all records of inflation and made a mess of the economy.

 

“When we criticise them they lodge FIRs against us. They have registered 15 FIRs against me but I tell you even if you register 1,500 FIRs, I will not let you go,” he said.

 

Imran also lashed out at the PPP leader and said that Zardari is the biggest beemari (illness) of the country for the past 30 years, adding that Nawaz was plundering resources of the country despite being in London.

“Maryam Nawaz cannot say a single word of truth but she’s getting a protocol. The journalists who sell their conscious are looking for the highest bidder,” he added.

 

Calling the current rulers “thieves”, the ousted PM said that even those who are standing with them will not be forgiven by the nation. “If you stop the protests then there will be anarchy in the country. The nation does not fear FIRs now. The situation has passed that point.” He also directed that 10 party workers remain present at each polling station “to stop rigging”.

 

