Infrastructure development of three more parks to be done in next two months: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that infrastructure development of three more parks will be done in Boat Basin area in next two months.

The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a function held at the inauguration of the newly formed Justice Rana Bhagwan Das Park and Dr Faridon Framroz Setna Children’s Park at Boat Basin Clifton, said a spokesperson of the KMC. Murtaza Wahab said that renovation of two modern parks in the Boat Basin area was an Eid gift from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government to the people of the area.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) does not only make promises or announcements but also believes in keeping promises. The projects completed in Karachi during the last six to seven months were a testament to this fact, he added.

Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Javed, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Dr Abdul Sattar, Project Director Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project Nazir Memon and others were also present on the occasion. The Administrator said that naming public places after prominent members of the minority community will encourage them. “Former Chief Justice Rana Bhagwan Das and Dr Faridon Framroz Setna have served the country and the nation in their respective fields,” he added. He said that Karachi Neighborhood Project phase-II included upgrading of entire area from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin and pedestrian development up to Bilawal Chowrangi, rehabilitation of five public parks under the project.

He said that similar projects were underway in other parts of the city like Saddar, Gizri, Kharadar, Ibrahim Haideri, Korangi, Saudabad, Sherpao Colony, Umar Colony, Somar Kandiani Village, Khokhrapar, Malir, Ram Chandran Temple Road and other places.

Earlier, Project Director KNIP Nazir Memon while giving details of ongoing development works in Boat Basin area said that these park projects and upgradartion of Food Street were part of development programs in Phase II . He said that various projects were underway in three districts of Karachi under KNIP which were being worked on expeditiously.

“Our aim is to provide modern day facilities to the citizens of Karachi,” he added.

Murtaza says PPP does not only make promises, announcements but also believes in keeping them