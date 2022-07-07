Islamabad police to take action against PSV involved in non-completion of routes

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police on Wednesday have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers and overloading.

“Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens,” while reviewing special report submitted by the Special Squads constituted for checking of route completion.

According to details Islamabad Police is utilising all resources to facilitate general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/ conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers found repeatedly involved in same violation.

Action against such violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on regular basis.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and helpline (051-9261992, 93 or 1915) was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the helpline round the clock.

The citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehaviour with passengers or other traffic related issues at this helpline.

Police arrest 109

suspects during search and combing operation

Police have arrested 109 suspects and impounded 31 motorcycles during search and combing operation in the limits of police station Ramna, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police categorically took action against criminal elements.

During the search and combing operation in Ramna police station jurisdiction, 109 suspects were shifted to police station. After verification 73 persons were released. During the search operation, 293 houses, 71 shops, 557 persons, 105 cars were checked and 31 motorbikes were shifted to police station.

The purpose of the search operation is to curb the crime and to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

Moreover, Islamabad police also arrested six outlaws during crackdown against criminal elements in different areas of the city in which Shahzad Town police apprehended a drug peddler namely Sheraz Hussain and recovered 1025 gram heroin and 20 gram ice from his possession. Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police arrested four accused namely Naik Muhammad, Mir Vais, Ghulam Muhammad and Hussain and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunitions and one dagger from their possession.

Similarly, Bani Gala police arrested accused Mohsin Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha ordered to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have enhanced the security in the city and arrested three accused during checking at Karachi Company. He said following orders of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, security was put on high alert in the entire district and special checking is being done in different areas.

During the checking a pistol 30 bore with ammunition, a plastic pistol, a cotton tape, seven surgical gloves, winter hats, a face mask, a lock with keys and a handkerchief were recovered from the suspects. During interrogation, the boys revealed that they were going to commit burglary in empty houses during Eid days.

Similarly, I-9 police arrested 21 suspects from different areas for not providing any identification or proof of residence. A case has been registered against the accused.