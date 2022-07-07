Agencies

Jam Kamal’s assets swelled by 300pc in 3-year as CM: Farah

QUETTA – Farah Azeem Shah, spokesperson for provincial government, while expressing surprise over three-hundred-percent increase in the assets of former chief minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, has said that during the previous three years, rulers became richer and richer while Balochistan and people of the province remained awkward and backward.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that during three-year-tenure, the assets of former CM Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani increased three-hundred-percent while all the funds meant for executing development projects in the province were frozen.

Balochistan govt’s spokesperson says rulers became richer and richer in last three years

She added that no mega project was initiated for the welfare of the people of the province during the tenure of former CM Balochistan, adding that the incumbent  CM Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, who had gained laurels during his  eight-month-tenure, could be credited to have signed Reko Diq Copper and Gold Project, conducted fair and transparent election of local bodies election in the province, held intra party election of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), created job opportunities for the unemployed youth of the province and got the historical budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 passed.

She said that during the financial year 2021-2022, funds amounting to Rs92 billion were released to execute development schemes uniformly in all the districts of Balochistan province.

