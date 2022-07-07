KP CM directs for transport facility to girl students

Peshawar – In a bid to promote female education in the province, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday decided in principle to provide transport facility to the female students of government schools in far-flung areas under the Parents Teachers Council (PTC) Funds and directed the Elementary & Secondary Education Department to formulate a mechanism for the purpose and start the initiative as a pilot project in any of the backward district.

Presiding over a meeting of the Elementary & Secondary Education Department, the Chief Minister while agreeing in principle to the proposal of establishing a centralised/mother educational board at provincial level, also directed the authorities of Elementary & Secondary Education Department to constitute a joint working group of concerned stakeholders to finalise the modalities within 90 days and to come up with solid proposals to this end.

Administrative secretaries and other high ups of the education, law, finance and planning & development departments attended the meeting. The meeting made threadbare discussion on the establishment of a centralised education board with the aim to have a uniform examination system and improve quality of education in the province.

In the meeting, it was proposed that Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Peshawar will work as mother centralised board and the existing seven other boards will continue as board facilitation centres whereas such centres would also be set up in all districts of the province in future for facilitation of the students.

The meeting also discussed matters related to reforms in Parent Teacher Council Funds and important decisions were made to this end. The meeting decided in principle to broaden the scope of PTC Funds. It was proposed to include provision of free transport facilities to the girl students of far-flung areas besides construction of new class rooms in schools. It was also suggested to purchase water coolers, fire extinguishers, sport goods etc from PTC Fund.

The CM while agreeing in principle to the said proposals directed the Elementary & Secondary Education Department to devise a mechanism in this regard. He also directed the Education Department to devise a mechanism for the provision of wheel chairs to students with disabilities.

through the Social Welfare Department. He further directed the authorities of the Education Department to generate an assessment report regarding work done in schools through PTC Fund.

The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to review the system of autonomous public schools and submit proposals in this regard so as to streamline the affairs of those schools. He also directed them to pay special attention to the reconstruction of damaged school buildings, in urban areas of the province.