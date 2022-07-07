KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi tells BCCI

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi, who often raises his voice for Kashmir, gave a clear message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will happen to take place this year.

Speaking to the press, after being signed as the brand ambassador of KPL 2 at a local hotel on Thursday, Afridi said the league is an opportunity for young cricketers and no one can take it away.

“Would you like to give any message to BCCI and Indian cricket fans about KPL season 2,” Afridi was asked during the press conference. “I just want to tell them, ‘KPL 2 is happening’,” Afridi replied wittily.

Last year, BCCI threatened foreign players and asked them to pull out of the KPL. As a result, a couple of foreign cricketers withdrew from the event at the very last moment.

Meanwhile, the cricketer announced to play a couple of matches in the upcoming edition of the league from Jammu Janbaz.

“They [KPL management] are not letting me retire,” said Afridi, who was signed as a mentor of the newly-introduced franchise.

“I will try my best to play a couple of matches. It’s the love of my fans who still want to watch me playing,” he added.

It must be noted here that KPL season 2 is planned to take place from August 1 to 14 in Muzaffarabad.