Staff Reporter

KU announces results of law degrees

KARACHI- The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of LLM Previous Annual Examination 2020, BA Law Part-I and II Supplementary Examination 2020.  According to the gazette, 38 candidates were registered for LLM Previous Annual Examination 2020 of which 35 students appeared in the papers, and 23 candidates were declared passed. The passing percentage was 65.71.   Moreover, 10 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA Law Part-I Supplementary Examination 2020 and all of them cleared their papers.

More Stories
Newspaper

PCF greets Sarmad Shabab for his selection as assistant coach at KCC

Business

Electricity availability improves, claims govt

Business

Export-led growth real aim of Pakistan: Commerce minister

Business

NBP to launch online system for making govt payments

Business

Ecnec approves mega uplifit projects including Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway

Business

SECP cautions digital lending NBFCs of regulatory action

Business

Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

Business

UK wants to double bilateral trade up to £7 billion with Pakistan

Business

Rupee loses Rs1.06

Business

Pakistan taking measures to improve trade with Iran: Miftah

1 of 1,462

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More