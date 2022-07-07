Mahoor claims two crowns in National Ranking Badminton

LAHORE – Pakistan women’s badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad clinched two crowns while Murad Ali won the men’s singles title in All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament Bahawalpur 2022 that was conducted in collaboration with Pakistan Army 31 Corps Bahawalpur.

According to Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) press release issued here on Wednesday, in the men’s singles, Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played well against Irfan Saeed of Wapda and outpaced him by 21-17, 22-20 to claim the title. In the women’s singles final, Olympian Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda outsmarted the department fellow Ghazala Siddique by 21-13, 21-18 to clinch the title.

Mahoor completed the brace of the crowns, when she, pairing with Wapda’s Ghazala Siddique, overwhelmed the Sindh’s duo of Ammarah Ishtiaq and Rosheen Ijaz by 21-5, 21-4 in the women’s doubles final. In the men’s doubles final, Raja Muhammad Hasnain (Army) and Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) showed their class against the pair of Abuzar Rasheed and Yasir Ali and outpaced them with a score of 21-17, 21-15 to lift the title.

Corps Commander Bahawalpur 31 Corps Lt Gen Khalid Zia (HI)(M) graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed cash prizes and trophies amongst the finalists. Total Rs 1.5 million were distributed as cash prizes in this tournament. Lt Gen Khalid Zia announced that the tournament will be conducted annually in collaboration with Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF). He also offered the badminton federation to hold national camps at Garrison Sports Complex under his authority.

Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) President Wajid Ali Chaudhry thanked the 31 Corps of Pakistan Army for organizing this mega event in Bahawalpur. He said this effort of Pakistan Army will promote the game of badminton in the country and help and motivate the national badminton champs to work harder and win international laurels for Pakistan.