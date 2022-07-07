National solar energy policy to be announced on August 1: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a national solar energy policy will be announced on the first of next month to address energy related issues.

Chairing a meeting Energy Task Force in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the enforcement of this policy will be linked to the approval by Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Shehbaz Sharif said that PM House and Office will be converted to solar energy on emergency basis in one month.

The Prime Minister said providing cheap and environment friendly electricity is the top priority of the government. He said it is our effort to Pakistan self-sufficient in energy sector.