News Desk

National solar energy policy to be announced on August 1: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a national solar energy policy will be announced on the first of next month to address energy related issues.

Chairing a meeting Energy Task Force in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the enforcement of this policy will be linked to the approval by Council of Common Interest (CCI).

Shehbaz Sharif said that PM House and Office will be converted to solar energy on emergency basis in one month.

The Prime Minister said providing cheap and environment friendly electricity is the top priority of the government. He said it is our effort to Pakistan self-sufficient in energy sector.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Not counting defectors’ votes would be against freedom of expression: Justice Mandokhail

National

PM emphasises need to educate masses about Parliament

National

Met Office forecasts rains, thunderstorms during Eidul Azha holidays

National

PM directs to accelerate relief operations in rain-affected areas

National

Fawad Chaudhry shares recording of threatening call to Imran Khan’s pilot with media

National

Fitna Khan’s ego satisfied by snatching free electricity from masses: Maryam Nawaz

National

Giving NRO to ‘thieves’ was aim of regime change: Mazari

National

PIA cuts fares by 20pc ahead of Eidul Adha

National

Sunni Ittehad Council assures support to PTI in Punjab by-elections

National

NFT News: The rising need for NFT regulatory framework

1 of 8,540

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More