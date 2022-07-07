Our Staff Reporter

NBP to launch online system for making govt payments

ISLAMABAD – The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will launch an online system for citizens to make government payments including taxes of various types without additional charges. Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said the system, which is being launched on the directives of the PM, will start working soon after Eid-ul-Azha. Sufi said efforts were being made to transfer all government payments to the online system within six months, for which instruction had been given to the president of NBP. He said an efficient online system, which has no additional charges on consumers, was significant for a cashless economy. He said the step would prove a milestone in promoting a cashless economy.

