Netherlands ambassador discusses promotion of trade, investment with Hamza

LAHORE – Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at his office on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

The situation arising in the wake of climate change and GSP Plus conventions also came under discussion during the meeting as it was agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture, food security, food processing, environment and other fields.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz noted that good friendly relations exists between Pakistan and the Netherlands. He thanked the Netherlands for its support of GPS Plus status and pointed out that Punjab has ample opportunities for investment in agriculture, food processing, food security, environment and other sectors. The Netherlands has special expertise in the fields of agriculture, food processing and water management, he remarked and added that Punjab is an agricultural province and the development of the agrarian economy is a priority.

The CM said that the technical assistance of the Netherlands in the agricultural sector would benefit the farmers of Punjab. Climate change is a daunting challenge for the whole world and Pakistan is also facing it, he mentioned and emphasised that the United Nations needs to take urgent joint action to address this challenge.

Wouter Plomp said that there are many opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector of Punjab and expressed the desire to promote partnership with the Punjab government.

Economic Consular of the Netherlands Paul Ederer, Honorary Consular of the Netherlands in Lahore Asma Hamid, chairman planning & development, secretaries of agriculture and information departments, chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade and others were also present.