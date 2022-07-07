Agencies

No one is above the law, says minister after Youtuber’s arrest

MULTAN – Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said Wednesday that pro-PTI Youtuber Imran Riaz was arrested in a case registered under PPC 121-A.

“No one is above the law,” said Malik Ahmad said this while addressing press conference here. About the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz, the provincial minister stated that there was freedom of expression under article 19. The constitution grants everybody the right of expression with reasonable restrictions. He maintained that Malik Ahmed stated that PML-N led government took difficult decisions to save country from default. He also observed that law and order situation would be monitored strictly. Nobody would be allowed to carry weapons. He also criticised PTI for running a campaign to defame institutions.

He added that PTI should not criticise the government for provision of much needed relief to the poor.

The Punjab government diverted direction of resources towards the poor and PTI should not oppose the government measure, he said. The electricity relief was being given across the province however by polls were being held in only 11 districts.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Netherlands ambassador discusses promotion of trade, investment with Hamza

Lahore

PFA disposes of 10,000 litre contaminated milk

Lahore

Rs 35.18b spent on treatment of people

Lahore

Rescuers finalise steps during rains

Lahore

Police to ensure smooth traffic flow in markets: CTO

Lahore

CM directs admin to remain alert 24/7 due to monsoon season

Lahore

PHOTA to be made more active, says Salman

Lahore

Trains operation disturbed due to rains

Karachi

Operation underway to rescue 10 miners trapped in flooded coal pit

Karachi

Rangers organise medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

1 of 1,628

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More