No one is above the law, says minister after Youtuber’s arrest

MULTAN – Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said Wednesday that pro-PTI Youtuber Imran Riaz was arrested in a case registered under PPC 121-A.

“No one is above the law,” said Malik Ahmad said this while addressing press conference here. About the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz, the provincial minister stated that there was freedom of expression under article 19. The constitution grants everybody the right of expression with reasonable restrictions. He maintained that Malik Ahmed stated that PML-N led government took difficult decisions to save country from default. He also observed that law and order situation would be monitored strictly. Nobody would be allowed to carry weapons. He also criticised PTI for running a campaign to defame institutions.

He added that PTI should not criticise the government for provision of much needed relief to the poor.

The Punjab government diverted direction of resources towards the poor and PTI should not oppose the government measure, he said. The electricity relief was being given across the province however by polls were being held in only 11 districts.