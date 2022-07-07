Officers visit police martyrs families, distribute Eid gifts

MIRPURKHAS- On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Deputy Inspector General of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar along with SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Ali Chaudhri on Wednesday paid a visit to the residencies of the martyred officials of the police department. According to a press release, police officers extended Eid greetings to the families of martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among them. The officers also inquired about their problems and issued directives for resolving them on the spot. On the occasion, DIG Mirpurkhas said that martyrs cops were pride of nation and we will not leave theri families alone in moments of profound grief.